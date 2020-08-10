WATCH: Brave Goose Battles Multiple Cows And Wins

This video is the epitome of David versus Goliath. It happens more often than not in the animal kingdom.

A Canadian goose was battling it out with a few different cows, headbutt style. The shocker is how the goose pulled out multiple victories. The video (shown below), was shared to Twitter by CCTV IDIOTS. The viral 7-second video has already been viewed over 260,000 times, retweeted (shared) over 1200 times and liked 6000 times.

What the bird was protecting or why it was so ready to fight is unclear, but one thing is for certain, that's one goose you don't want to mess with.

One of the most hilarious comments came from Twitter account @Sooth_, who stated:

Canadians even in goose form take no bull.

Well played, sir.