Wyoming is proud of it's history and for good reason, the history is incredible and there are many ways for you to enjoy it. Between Natrona and Johnson Counties there are enough museums that you could go learn about something new every day for weeks.

It's interesting how what a person changes over the years. Activities you enjoy, video games, movie choices, food choices and the way you spend your free time are all things have changed for me. One thing that hasn't changed is my interest in history.

When I moved to Wyoming, I had already been studying Wyoming history for years. My grandpa loved the old west so we came to Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Colorado on an educational vacation when I was 12. Even after that trip I'd come here on trips to learn and see all I could, but I had no clue how much I still had to learn until moved here and set out on my Wyoming adventures. Within the first couple of weeks I knew I had to drive to Kaycee for a couple different reasons. First off, Chris LeDoux and secondly I'd read about the interesting history. Garth Brooks sang "From the hills of Kaycee, Wyoming Where life's wooly and wild" in the 2005 tribute to LeDoux song 'Good Ride Cowboy' and that's right up my alley.

While in Kaycee I paid my respects at LeDoux Park, stopped by the Invasion Bar & Restaurant for a beer and spent the majority of my time at the Hoofprints of the Past Museum. As soon as I walked into the building, I could see that history was alive and well in Kaycee, Wyoming.

As I walked through the rooms upon rooms filled with Johnson County and Wyoming history, I knew this was a place I would have to come back to and learn more. When I was leaving, I was talking with the woman about museum and she mentioned the others were out on the Hole In The Wall Tour and that they give tours of different parts of Johnson County multiple times a year. Holy Moly, I knew I had to go on one of these tours and get the history in an interactive museum. As soon as I got home and started looking into it, I realized there were still a couple more tours this year

So next Saturday, August 14th, it's happening. I'll be heading to Kaycee and going on the Johnson County War Tour with the Hoofprints of the Past Museum. If it's been a while since you've been to Kaycee, head on up and check out all the big things the small town has to offer.

Wyoming A to Z