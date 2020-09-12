In-N-Out Burger Invading Colorado: All The Proposed Locations
In-N-Out Burger is making its way to Colorado.
Three locations are already under construction in 2020, according to 9News. Potential locations have been popping up ever since the regional fast food burger joint with a cult following announced its entry into the Centennial State.
Here are all of the proposed Colorado spots, including a Fort Collins location for eaters to get their "animal style" on:
Enter your number to get our free mobile app