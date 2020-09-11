This Virtual Pig Looks Real & Fools People In New Video

Science has produced some interesting corrections over the years, but none probably stranger then this virtual robot pic in Japan.

A Japanese Twitter page recently posted a video of the "Pinky the virtual pig" in a subway station riding on a ball. At first glance, it definitely looks like a real piglet. As a matter of fact, I hate to translate the text in the video before I realized it was some sort of semi-advanced robot. The text translate to English as:

Outing Pinky, the first Tokyo station!

According to the Twitter page:

It's Pinky, a virtual micro piglet! I will tweet about Pinky's daily life Pig face Mame-chan from Mamelliha, which is not virtual Parrot There is also (male / 3 years old)! Warning sign Pinky is a special pig, so please don't imitate other animals. Pig face

While I'm not sure who made it (or why), it's a pure proof of how far technology has come over the last couple of decades. Now I just want to purchase one for my kiddos. It's surely cleaner and easier to take care of then a "real" piglet. All you have to worry about is keeping it charged up or batteries.