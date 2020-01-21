Internet Says Stay Out of the Woods During Yeti Mating Season

Apparently, it's mating season for the local yeti in the woods which is not good if you were planning on visiting one of our national parks.

Personally I had no idea that they liked long romantic walks under the moonlight in our woods. But according to TheBeaverton.com, this is prime time for yetis. The article also said that they tend to be more active following the solstice.

Be warned that if you have a family trip coming up in the next couple of weeks and you can't stay away from the wooded areas that you are putting your life at risk.

During their mating season, they have been known to be quite aggressive and they tend to bite, maul, and even sob about their ex's and will ask to be held while doing so.

It's just better for everyone if you leave them be and don't bother them around this time of year.