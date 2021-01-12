The Natrona County Library Introduces ‘WiFi2Go’ Program

For those that don't have access to the internet service, whether at home or on the go, the Natrona County Library is now offering a free option for all adult library card holders. You can now checkout a mobile hotspot with the library's new WiFi2Go program.

What exactly is the WiFi2Go program? The official Natrona County Library website states:

The Natrona County Library WiFi2Go Program provides internet access to families and households that lack these services by allowing patrons to check out mobile hotspots for at-home use just as they would check out any other item from the Library.

For the complete details on the program, as well as FAQ (frequently asked questions), click here for more information or contact them by phone at 307-577-READ (7323).