Investigation Into Alcova Shooting Death Continues

A fatal shooting near Alcova Reservoir on Friday remains under investigation, a Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Monday morning.

Sgt. Taylor Courtney declined to say whether charges are expected in the Friday night shooting. The call originally came in as a reported fight.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office is expected to release the deceased's name later Monday.

Courtney said the incident was originally reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday as a fight. The incident occurred at a trailer home on Lakeshore Drive and the deceased owned the home.

Deputies arrived to find several people performing CPR on the person who was shot. There were no witnesses to the actual shooting, Courtney said.

All fatal shootings are considered criminal investigations, Taylor said. The investigation has to be completely wrapped up before it's determined whether charges are brought.

"We have to consider all possibilities," Courtney said. "That happens through the investigation, examination and collection of physical evidence — things like that."