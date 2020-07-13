Authorities Identify Man Killed in Shooting Near Alcova

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed at a residence near the Alcova Marina Friday night.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps named the man as 60-year-old Natrona County resident Collin James Jones. Jones's next-of-kin has been notified.

On Monday morning, Natrona County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Taylor Courtney said the incident is still being investigated. It hasn't been determined if charges will be brought.

Courtney added that there were no eye-witness to the shooting. A handgun was retrieved from the scene.