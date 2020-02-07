Much like how Doctor Strange uses the Time Stone to examine millions of potential outcomes of the Avengers’ battle with Thanos in Infinity War, the film itself could have gone many different ways as it was written and designed. And here is a good example of that.

Marvel concept artist Phil Saunders posted an awesome image on his Instagram (which is a must-follow for Marvel movie fans) of an idea that was created for Infinity War but then abandoned during the scriptwriting phase. As he describes it, when Doctor Strange is kidnapped by Thanos’ goons, Tony Stark “was going to transfer his armor to Strange to protect him from Ebony Maw’s torture needles.” And that would have made him... Iron Strange.

Check out how cool this would have been:

The Eye of Agamotto in the place of the arc reactor and the magical ... whatever those things are Strange makes with his hands instead of repulsor rays are both ingenious. Saunders doesn’t explain why it was dropped (maybe it was too expensive a gag to pull off for just a single scene, who knows) but the artwork sure is great.

Avengers; Endgame is available on a variety of home video formats right now. If you want more Dr. Strange-like glimpses into alternate realities of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, there’s also an Art of the Movie book filled with beautiful production designs.