Is Casper Playing ‘The Game’?

Have you ever played "The Game" before? Well congratulations, because if you haven't before, you are officially playing now!

The Game is a completely useless and time consuming mind game that has been taking the internet by storm. Although it's been around since at least the early 2000's (some say it's origins date back to the 1800's), the web has made playing an actual global activity.

First, let's start with the 3 most common rules:

Everyone in the world is playing The Game. (This is alternatively expressed as, "Everybody in the world who knows about The Game is playing The Game" or "You are always playing The Game.") A person cannot refuse to play The Game; it does not require consent to play and one can never stop playing. Whenever one thinks about The Game, one loses. Losses must be announced. This can be verbally, with a phrase such as "I just lost The Game", or in any other way: for example, via Facebook. Some people may have ways to remind others of The Game.

It's worth noting that I'm sure I knew of The Game prior today, but I passed it off as juvenile and let it fall from memory, which translates into I've been basically winning at it for quite some time... years in fact.

What I didn't know until today (May 26th, 2020) is that it's generally excepted that there is really only one way for The Game to ever come to an end: the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom must announce it on television that "The Game is up", although some also believe the Queen of England has this same ability.

Considering there really is no point at all to The Game and winning is based on other people losing AND losing happens whenever you think of The Game, this really is just my nerd way of getting more people playing... and losing. 😇

With that being said, get out there and get your friends and family in on it too! Why not? What else do you have better to do right now?

*I also challenge everyone to get me to lose if you see me in public. Let's see how many people can catch me slipping.*