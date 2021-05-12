Is the Wyoming Fight Song, ‘Ragtime Cowboy Joe,’ a Violent Song?

LARAMIE -- What comes to mind when you think of the Wyoming fight song?

I think of a simple tune about Ol' Cowboy Joe.

You know, he sings raggy music to the cattle. The western folks all know he's a high-falootin', rootin, tootin', son of a gun from ol' Wyoming.

Nothing controversial there, right?

Well, the folks at SBNation came out with a list of the "15 most hilariously violent fight song lyrics."

Wyoming made the list.

Wait, what?

Now, I guess I can see where they are coming from in some of the other 14 songs listed. Of course there's Air Force's fight song, which has plenty to do with combat. Shocker, I know. Alabama's features the lyrics "Go teach the Bulldogs to behave ... Send the Yellow Jackets to a watery grave."

OK, I guess.

Florida State has a line that says "You've got to scalp 'em, Seminoles!" Can't say that this day in age, I suppose.

I'm particularly fond of Georgia Tech's anti-Georgia rhetoric in its song:

"We'll drop our battle axe on Georgia's head

When we meet her, our team will surely beat her

Down on old Georgia's farm, there'll be no sound

Till our bow wows rip through the air

When the battle is over, Georgia's team will be found

With the Yellow Jackets swarming around"

Good stuff. You're supposed to loathe your rivals.

Same goes for Texas A&M and its thoughts about its in-state foes from Austin:

"Saw Varsity's horns off!

Saw Varsity's horns off!

Saw Varsity's horns off!

SHORT!"

Let's get back to the Pokes.

I'm sure by now you've recited "Ragtime Cowboy Joe" in your head. Hell, maybe you've sang it out loud. Just in case you're new here, the lyrics go like this:

"He always sings raggy music to the cattle as he swings back and forward in the saddle, on a horse - a pretty good horse! He's got a syncopated gaiter, and you ought to hear the meter to the roar of his repeater; how they run - yes run! - when they hear that he's 'a-comin', cause the western folks all know, he's a high-falootin', rootin, tootin', son of a gun from ol' Wyoming, Ragtime Cowboy, Talk about your Cowboy, Ragtime Cowboy Joe."

Where's the violence?

According to SBNation, the mention of a gun -- or a "repeater" -- is where the Pokes made this list.

"Some versions make the guns element clearer," the post states.

This seems like the perfect time to remind you to listen to our weekly podcast, The Roaring Repeater. Check it out. You just might love it.