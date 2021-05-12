Lemonade Day Returns To Casper July 10th

Kids have an opportunity to make their own money this summer and it starts with a pitcher of lemonade. You can get your kids excited about running a business by getting them registered for the 7th annual Lemonade Day in Casper.

The 2021 Lemonade Day kickoff event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26th from 3pm-5pm at Hilltop Bank’s main branch at 300 Country Club Road.

This is the first opportunity for kids to register for the 2021 Lemonade Day and to pick up their backpacks full of information to guide them through the process of starting their own business. The first 50 kids to register during the kickoff will receive a special prize, and there will be free cookies and lemonade while supplies last.

Backpacks will be available at any Hilltop Bank location starting May 27th. Backpacks contain the official guide to starting your own business as well as coupons, special offers and prizes from our sponsors- all aimed at helping kids to run a successful business.

Lemonade Day is a FREE community event, focused on teaching kids how to start and run their own lemonade stand business. Kids are lead through a 14-step process that includes budgeting, marketing, construction, research, developing a recipe, and tabulating business results. Then on July 10th, kids all over Casper will open for business as they set up their stands all over town. Kids keep 100% of the money that they earn.

In the past 6years, over 5,000 kids have registered for Lemonade Day in Casper. 2021 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet, so kids are encouraged to register early - even if they have done so in the past. In an informal 2016 poll, Casper kids reported that they made an average of $100 on Lemonade Day. With over 300 stands that year, the total amount of money that the community of Casper spent to support youth in entrepreneurism is estimated to be over $30,000. This is money spent by the citizens of Casper to purchase lemonade, all in a single day.

Amy Crawford, Casper’s Lemonade Day City Director, says Lemonade Day is for everyone, “This is an event where all of Casper can participate - as an entrepreneur, an investor, a mentor, and a customer! The lessons taught through this program can help develop an entrepreneurial spirit at a young age. We are constantly impressed by the kids’ creativity as they come up with new and fresh ideas each year.”

Lemonade Day will be held on July 10, 2021. For more information, visit us on Facebook or email acrawford@bgccw.org.

Lemonade Day is presented by Hilltop Bank, and is produced with a partnership between Townsquare Media and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming with support from the Natrona County School District.