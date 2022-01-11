Is Wyoming’s Favorite Lawman ‘Longmire’ Giving Up His Badge?

I wouldn't be surprised at all like that if Walt Longmire were to pull a Lazarus and rise once again from the grave

Word's spoken from Walt Longmire Mystery Series writer Craig Johnson during a recently released video interview.

Of course the novels and TV show were set in the fictional town of Durant and the county seat of Absaroka County in Wyoming. Walt is a well respected hardnosed, old school sheriff that tries to bring law and order to the town and county.

Walt was created by Craig Johnson a Wyoming author who lives in Ucross, WY. He has written and is currently writing novels to add to Walt Longmire's adventures. The popular series began in 2004 when he put out the first book in the series called "The Cold Dish".

To date, Johnson has put out over 20 Longmire novels and says he feels he has many years left to write more novels and developing Longmire adventures. In the video, he says he feels he may have another 40 Walt Longmire novels in him.

The author says in the interview he had 7 or 8 Longmire novels written before Warner Brothers or Netflix ever came along with the idea of making the books into show. Now, there are rumors of a possible TV movies and limited run series, which Johnson gives full credit to the fanbase that has stuck behind the Sheriff.

In the series, Durant was based off of Buffalo, WY and happens to be where Longmire Days are held each year and donates the money made from the event to a charity or organization. According to the website for the celebration, the 2022 event with be the "official" 10th Anniversary of Longmire Days.

Learn more about Craig Johnson's story in this short video below and more about the future of Sheriff Longmire here.

Historic Eaton's Horse Drive Through Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming The annual Eaton’s Horse Drive (each May) sees cowboys from nearby Eaton’s Ranch run their herd of around 100 head of horses through the heart of downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.

Driving Wyoming's Badwater Road A road trip through Wyoming backcountry shows the gorgeous sights and long history The Cowboy State has to offer.