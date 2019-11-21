Josh Allen Had This Special Message for Colorado State Fans
If you need some extra incentive to get pumped for Friday night's Border War game as the Wyoming Cowboys face Colorado State, you'll enjoy what Josh Allen had to say about the game.
Mike Klis shared this quote from
Josh on Twitter. Enjoy.
Smoked! As all of us Pokes fans know, Josh knows a thing or two about the Wyoming/Colorado State Border War games.
Josh's words have gotten the attention of the Colorado faithful as The Denver Post also shared what he said.
There's even a Wikipedia page dedicated to this college football rivalry. Time will tell the story as the Border War game is set for Friday night at War Memorial.