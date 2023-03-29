Viral Juggling Video: Can You Keep Track of the Red Ball?

During my daily social media scrolling, I came across a viral video on Twitter of a woman juggling a trio of luminated balls. What caught my intention was the call to action.

Follow The Red Ball

That seems simple enough, right? Wrong! It's not as easy as one might think. If you're paying close enough attention, you don't blink, and you're not color blind, more than likely you should be able to follow the red ball. Probably.

What makes it difficult is midway during the juggling act, the red ball changes colors to same color of the other two balls, which is blue (green, maybe?).

Of course, the video I saw (which had already been viewed over 10 million times), was "stolen", like a good fifty percent of the content on the web is. So I did my research and found the original video and the account it was attached. The women's name is Taylor Green and her Instagram account is taylor_tries.

Come to find out, the video isn't new. She originally posted it back in July 2019, but it manages to go viral darn near annually since she first posted it.

Version 2 Has 4 Balls

She has a couple of different variants of the colored ball trick, including the one below, that has an addition ball. Full disclosure, you may have to watch it a couple of times to keep track of where the red ball went. It's kind of surprising how adding just a single ball makes it so much harder to follow.

Her Instagram is full of fun content, as is her official YouTube channel (which you can subscribe to here). I can honestly say after a few minutes watching her content, I am now a life-long fan.

