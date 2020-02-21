Watch: Snowboarder Claims She Was Chased By A Bear In Viral Video

We all know that you can't believe everything you see on the internet.

And this is where I admit that I 100% believed that this viral video of a snowboarder being chased by a bear was real.

I couldn't wait to share it with you, because I could see this happening in Wyoming...

Then wiser people than me pointed out that it was fake.

First, the audio of the bear is too clear to be real. There would have been wind interference and the bear growls were a loud as here singing.

Second, the bear in the video is a brown bear. Based on the location of the filming the bear would have been an Asiatic BLACK bear.

Last but not least a producer and director are credited in the description. Typically a personal video taken while snowboarding would not have a producer and director.

So, lesson learned yet again.

You can't believe everything you see on the internet.

If you're wondering if something is real, take a moment to read a few of the comments, people aren't usually shy about calling out fake content.

You can also use Snopes.com to fact check if the content is real or not. Be warned, there are many people that think Snopes.com can sometimes have a fake agenda of its own.