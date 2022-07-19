Justin Bieber Resumes Justice World Tour Later This Month Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis
Justin Bieber is getting ready to head back out on his Justice World Tour.
The singer was forced to postpone several dates in June following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis. The illness stemmed from a damaged nerve in his ear.
A few days after the announcement, Bieber officially postponed the remainder of his U.S. concert dates.
The "Peaches" star announced his upcoming dates will resume as scheduled July 31 via a statement shared on the Justice World Tour Instagram account. The first date is a performance at the Lucca Festival in Italy.
"Justin will set off across a run of European festivals and continue on his international world tour performances in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023," the statement reads.
New dates have yet to be announced for his postponed shows from June and July. However, they "will be announced soon."
Check out the full statement below:
On Monday (July 18), Usher provided an update about Bieber's health during an interview with Extra. The "Yeah!" hit-maker confirmed his former protégé is "doing great." He added that they recently hung out together.
On Twitter, fans celebrated Bieber's happy concert news. #BieberIsBack trended on the platform.
"Happy to see him well [and] can't wait to see him on stage," one fan enthused.
Check out more tweets from the hashtag, below:
After kicking things off in Italy, Bieber will take the tour to Denmark Aug. 3 and continue on from there.
Get tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour here.
See Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour Dates Below
July 31 — Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Festival
August 3 — Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest
August 5 — Malmo, Sweden @ Bigslap Xl
August 7 — Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Summertime
August 9 –Helsinki, Finland @ Kaisaniemen Park
Sept. 4 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
Sept. 7 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
Sept. 10 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Único de La Plata
Sept. 28 — Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Stadium
Oct. 1 — Johannesburg, South Africa @ Johannesburg FNB Stadium
Oct. 13 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ HaYarkon Park
Nov. 22 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park
Nov. 26 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
Nov. 30 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Football Stadium
Dec. 3 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
Dec. 7 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt Smart Stadium
Jan. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Jan. 16 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Jan. 18 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Jan. 21 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Jan. 23 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
Jan. 25 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Jan. 27 & 28 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
Jan. 31 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena
Feb. 2 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Feb. 4 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Feb. 8 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Feb. 11 — Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
Feb. 13 & 14 — London, UK @ The O2
Feb. 22 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
Feb. 25 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Feb. 26 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
March 6 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
March 9 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
March 11 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
March 12 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
March 15 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena
March 17 & 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
March 20 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
March 24 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
March 25 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena