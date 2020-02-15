Justin Bieber Tears Up Speaking About Billie Eilish: Watch

Justin Bieber couldn't hold back his emotions and admiration for Billie Eilish in his latest interview.

The “Yummy” singer sat down for an interview with Apple Beats 1 that was posted on his Changes album release date on Friday (February 14).

"She's crazy, she's a superstar," he said of the 18-year-old rising star. When host Zane Lowe brought up the subject of Eilish meeting him for the first time at Coachella, he teared up. "I wanted to protect the moment," he explained. "We never know how many opportunities we’re gonna get with anybody. I’m tearing up just thinking about it, just with the Kobe [Bryant] situation. You just never know."

Bieber and Eilish can relate to one another after they each rose to fame as teenagers through the internet. "I just wanted to be a good example... I definitely feel protective of her," he shared.

The 25-year-old then shared how hard it was for him to be in the entertainment business at such a young age. "It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn," he admitted. "And everyone, you know, telling me they loved me and, you know, just turning their back on you in a second."

"So yeah it’s hard because I want her to know that she can count on me but at the end of the day I'm never going to force myself to be in a relationship, it has to be natural," he continued. "So I just kinda, you know, let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I’m gonna be here for her," Bieber concluded.

The "everything i wanted" singer reposted the interview clip to her Instagram account and proved that she's still a Belieber. "Stream changes," she captioned the video. "Love you," Bieber wrote in the comments section while his wife Hailey left a heart emoji.

Watch the interview, below.