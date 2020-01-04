Justin Bieber's "Yummy" music video is here!

The pop star unveiled his yummy new single Friday (January 4) after teasing fans all week — and now, he's released the track's accompanying visuals. In the video, a pink-haired Bieber is seen at dinner party full of rich people, sampling questionable foods such as green gelatin, Cheetos, lobster and other dishes. At one point, he even strips off his shirt and hops atop the table before breaking into a choreographed dance routine.

Watch Justin Bieber's "Yummy" video, below:

The song is a steamy tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin, who he continues to crave. “I’m elated that you’re my lady," he sings. "Yeah, you got that yummy yum, that yummy yum, that yummy yummy.”

New music isn't the only thing Bieber teased this week. He also announced a new tour which kicks off in May (you can buy concert tickets here), as well as a 10-episode docu-series titled Justin Bieber: Seasons which will document the making of his forthcoming album and his time away from the spotlight.

“As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber said in a teaser for his new music last week. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

The documentary drops January 27 on YouTube.