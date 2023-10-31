‘Sister Hazel’ Coming to Casper at the Beacon Club This Saturday

Coming up this Saturday evening (November 4th, 2023), alternative rock band, Sister Hazel is coming into town.

Sister Hazel are probably best known for their 1997 hit single "All for You" (the music video is below). The band will performing at The Beacon Club.

With a career spanning almost three decades and having landed on the Billboard charts for both rock and country, this concert is sure to be a hit for the Casper audience.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, November 4th, 2023 | Show starts at 8:00 pm.

WHERE: The Beacon Club - 4100 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY 82644

COST: General Admission - $25.00 | VIP - $45.00

To purchase tickets for the Sister Hazel concert at The Beacon Club, click here.

