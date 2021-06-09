Kanye Ditches Wyoming For France Trip With Bradley Cooper’s Ex

Eccentric billionaire, Kanye West, has called Wyoming home for the better part of the last two years. Yes, he's taken business trips and vacations in the amount of time, but he's spent the majority of his time at his West Lake Ranch property in the Cody, Wyoming area.

Since his very public split from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, he's been quietly living the Cowboy State lifestyle. Who can blame him really? What better state is there to lay low from the prying eyes of the paparazzi?

Mr. West recently celebrated his 44th birthday (June 8th, 2021), but not here. He was spotted in France with Russian supermodel, Irina Shayk. Apparently the pair are sparking some very serious dating rumors. People Magazine (and several other new outlets), have speculated that they are dating, but as of now, that remains to be seen. Although DailyMail did post quite a few pics of them together in France, were they both appear to be generally happy in each other's company.

If Irina's name sounds semi-familiar, it's probably due in part to her ties with actor, Bradley Cooper, whom she shares a child with. Shayk and Cooper split back in 2019 after four years of dating.

Sources close to Ye had stated how hurt he was over the split with him and Kim, but that was late in 2020, which was also shortly after his failed presidential campaign.

It seems his heart is on the mend. Time will tell if things are really serious if we see the two of them together here in Wyoming or if this was merely a birthday fling.