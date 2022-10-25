Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes.

The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.

Following Kanye's bigoted remarks and right-wing rhetoric in podcast and television interviews, several companies started cutting ties with him.

JPMorgan Chase Bank was one of the first entities to part ways from Kanye in early October. The major financial institution reportedly informed the Chicago rapper in a letter that they were ending their banking relationship with him. While reports have suggested that JPMorgan Chase was dissolving their relationship with Ye due to his anti-Semitic remarks, a source told ABC7 Chicago that was not the case.

The same month, French fashion house Balenciaga revealed to Women's Wear Daily that it has parted ways with Kanye following his controversial remarks and behaviors. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Balenciaga's parent company Kering told WWD. The company did not elaborate further.

Additionally, retailers like T.J. Maxx and Footlocker have removed the Yeezy clothing line and sneakers from their store shelves.

However, it's unclear if Kano Computing reportedly have severed their ties with Yeezy Tech. The two companies teamed up in early February launch to the Stem player, which allows users to remix album cuts by using vocal stems, bass, drums and samples with minimalist touch sensitive controls. However, it appears the Stem player still continues to be sold with Ye's Donda 2 album on its official website.

But that was just beginning for the "All Falls Down" rapper whose mounting soured business deals have reportedly taken a toll on his pockets, obliterating his net worth.

Here Are All the Companies That Have Severed Their Ties With Kanye West So Far Below