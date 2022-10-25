While two of the days have already passed, there are still a handful ahead.

The Springer Special Pheasant Hunt's last youth-only day is on October 29. The regular pheasant season opens Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Pheasants will be stocked throughout most of the regular season.

Pheasants are released at the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) on each hunt day.

The bird limit for the Springer Special is 9 birds for the season, but the daily limit is 3 birds.

Get our free mobile app

All hunters must check in and out at the Springer Check Station.

The Glendo hunt in Hunt Area 9 runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Youth-only hunt dates are: November 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Birds will be stocked twice a week at Glendo State Park through the middle of December. Glendo permits are required to hunt pheasants in Hunt Area 9 on each Friday, Saturday and Monday during the open season in November. Glendo permits are not required to hunt pheasants in Hunt Area 9 on other days during the open season. There is no check station at the Glendo hunt. However, hunters must have the proper permit in their possession during permitted days.

“We have the average number of birds this year - around 17,000 - so we should have a sufficient number to keep all areas stocked twice a week through the middle of December,” said Ben Milner, Downar Game Bird Farm Coordinator. Pheasants will be released at Springer/Bump Sullivan WHMA, Table Mountain WHMA, Glendo State Park, and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24 and 63 during the regular season, as long as adequate cover remains. No pheasants will be released on Platte County or Laramie County Walk-In Areas for the 2022 season due to lack of cover caused by ongoing drought conditions.

Hunters are reminded that in addition to appropriate licensing, hunter education requirements, and conservation stamp, a $15.50 pheasant special management permit is also required for all ages for the Springer and Glendo hunts. A state park permit is required for the Glendo hunt locations other than the County Line area. Permits can be purchased at any state park, by telephone at 1-877-WYO-PARK, or online at www.wyo-park.com.

Additional information on pheasant hunting and maps of the walk-in areas can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations. Hunters can call the Laramie Game and Fish at (307) 745-4046 for more information.

Photos of Opal's Truck Parade