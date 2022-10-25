Rain or Snow? Precipitation Expected Today and Tomorrow.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 pm today in Natrona County, according to the National Weather Service, followed by isolated showers between 3 and 5 pm.

Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Mid-week looks sunny with a high near 51, but by 10 pm there is a chance of rain and snow, then slight chance of snow througout the rest of the night.

Meteorologist Don Day predicts that the weather won't be too gnarly for Halloween--fingers crossed. He said it will be a little windy and cool, but nothing BIG is coming.

Casper College Chorale Practice