Kanye West Is Looking To Buy Another Ranch In Cody, Wyoming

Musician, rapper, presidential candidate and fashion designer, Kanye West, is looking to add a third Cowboy State ranch to his property ownership.

TMZ reported that the eccentric billionaire is now looking at purchasing the Double Doc Ranch in Cody, Wyoming. The 76 acre property is currently being purposed as a horse ranch and is listed at cool $3.39 million. That's significantly less than the 15 million dollars a piece he spent for his main Cody property, the newly christened, West Lake Ranch, and also the Bighorn Mountain Ranch, located near Greybull, Wyoming.

As the above video highlights, in addition to the 76 acres of land that it sits on, it also includes a 7,500 + square foot home and heated multiple stall barns. There is two car garage, a four car garage and two cabins on the property, which are perfect for either employees or guests. There is also an in-ground heated pool.

As of yet, West has yet to announce his plan for this ranch, but at a cost under 4 million dollars, this is basically a drop in the bucket for him financially.