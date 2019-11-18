Kanye West Buys Another Ranch In Wyoming

Kanye West is loving it here in Wyoming. He recently released the first single of his gospel/hip-hop album, Jesus Is King, with the video for Follow God shot entirely in Wyoming. Hot off the heels of Ye stating he plans to move manufacturing of his Yeezy shoe line back to the United States, he has already purchased another 14 million dollar ranch, this one located in Big Horn County.

According to TMZ, West purchased the Bighorn Mountain Ranch for a whooping $14,495,000. The real estate website Land.com states that the ranch has been around since 1906 and has only had one owner. The listing also states:

Consisting of 6,713 acres of upper grass-covered mountains, steep creek filled drainages and majestic views across Wyoming, the Bighorn Mountain Ranch is for sale for the first time since Dave’s grandfather Arthur Flitner homesteaded 5 acres in 1906.

The land also includes two heated helicopter pads, several log cabins and lodges with walk-in saunas.

Ye seems to have big plans for the Cowboy State and so far, they all seem to be great ideas.