Kanye West Looks Happy In New Video Dancing With Daughter Nori

Kanye West has been on vacation with his wife and children in a remote location where the paparazzi has no access. It's been said they are on a remote tropical island, but no one knows exactly where.

After some serious ups and downs with wife, Kim Kardashian, the couple were seen together on their ranch in Cody, Wyoming, last week, prior to their family vacation. There were rumors that both parties were filing for a divorce, but they seem to be working things out. You can actually hear Kim laughing in the background of a new video Ye recently posted today (August 7th, 2020) to his Twitter account. In the video, a smiling and seemingly happy Ye is dancing with his 7-year old daughter, Nori (North West).

Hopefully this time away from the constant spotlight and scrutiny will be good for his relationship and his family.

Ye also shared a previously unreleased GAP commercial that was directed by American filmmaker, Spike Jonze from 2006. The video (below) shows several store workers and customers completely destroying a GAP store and at the end it says pardon our dust, which was an obvious statement for some remodeling they were doing at the time. Ye's reason for sharing the video most likely revolves around his new YEEZY clothing line partnership with the retail company.