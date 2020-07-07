Laramie County Reports Third COVID-19 Death

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department reported on Tuesday that a third person has died in the county of COVID-19.

The department says the 62-year-old patient had recently been tested and found to be a lab-confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health's 3 p.m. update, the county has reported 298 total cases (194 lab-confirmed and 104 probable), while 228 people have recovered (140 lab-confirmed and 88 probable).

“The virus is very much present in Laramie County which is why we continue to appeal to the public to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and practice proper hand hygiene," said County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman.

"The facts clearly show that the virus is serious, and we all need to take the recommended precautions to slow the spread in Laramie County," he added.