Let’s Watch a Deer Violently Take Down an Inflatable Snowman

I may have just discovered the one deer you don't want to mess with. For whatever reason, the deer decided it was mandatory that an inflatable snowman was no more.

I don't mean to brag, but this is the Chuck Norris of deer. Watch these ninja-like moves she put on this helpless inflatable snowman.

The person who shared the video doesn't seem to be upset based on their description of this throw-down wildlife/lawn ornament moment:

Wintertime fun with the neighborhood deer and his Frosty friend.

That's easy to say if it isn't your snowman.

This reminds me of a story a few years ago about how Canadian dogs were being attacked by does.

Deer Friendly estimates there are over 300,000 mule deer in Wyoming. Based on that math, that means there could be a quarter million inflatable snowmen potentially in danger.