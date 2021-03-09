Listen to Wolves Howling from Downtown West Yellowstone

If you're fortunate, you might hear wolves howl next time you visit Yellowstone National Park. But, you're not likely to hear them all the way in downtown West Yellowstone unless you were there a few mornings ago.

Jennifer Simon-Baker shared these videos on her Facebook page. This was recorded Saturday morning, March 6. Make sure your sound is turned up for this one.

It's not THAT unusual to hear wolves outside of Yellowstone National Park, but this was a unique wolf moment heard in a downtown area. This led me on a rabbit trail to figure out exactly how far you potentially can hear a wolf howl. Per a fun question on Quora, a wolf howl can be heard as far as 10 miles away. That's a big time howl.

On a clear calm night — optimal conditions for a howl carrying— they can be heard for at least ten miles

Thanks to Jennifer for the video share. It's quite a moment to hear Yellowstone wildlife even when you're not technically inside of the park.