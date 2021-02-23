Local Artists Needed For Newest Casper Mural Project

It's hard to miss the brightly colored murals that have begun to pop up all around Downtown Casper.

But, you may not know that they are all a part of a bigger vision created by The Casper Mural Project.

The specific purpose and mission of [The Casper Mural Project] is to foster and encourage community expression, through the creation of public art in the form of murals. These murals will tell stories that inspire deeper compassion among Casper neighbors, wider cultural understanding and empathy, and focus on stories of inspiration, social justice and community peace.

In the video below, members of the Casper Mural Project Team share what the mission means to them, and how they've seen it positively impact our community.

I appreciate how The Casper Mural Project focuses not just on creating beautiful art, but art that tells the story of our community.

It's a way for us to show visitors who we are and what we love about living here.

The Casper Mural Project is currently accepting applications for its next mural. The theme for this project is "Welcome to Casper".

The deadline is April 1st, 2021 so NOW is the time to start getting creative and thinking about what story you want to share.

Here is a link to the submission forms, which also includes more detailed information about the project requirements.

Maybe you aren't a great artist...but do you know someone who is?

Make sure you share this with them.

