The ‘Casper Mural Project’ Is Now Accepting Wall Applications

The Casper Mural Project is all about creating more murals in an effort to uplift our beautiful city.

Now local business owners have the opportunity to contribute to the next piece of local artistry by having one of their exterior walls being the site of the next mural.

There are currently three themes to choose from, but you also have the option to write in your own suggestion. The three themes are:

Youth Mental Health

Outdoor Recreation

Hispanic Culture

You can fill out the Wall Application Form here.

All wall applications must be submitted before Monday, March 20th, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

According to the official Casper Mural Project website, their mission:

Is to foster and encourage community expression, through the creation of public art in the form of murals. In particular, to the commission, orchestrate, and maintain community-related murals in the Casper area for the benefit of the general public. These murals will tell stories that inspire deeper compassion among Casper neighbors, wider cultural understanding and empathy, and focus on stories of inspiration, social justice, and community peace. These murals will foster attachment and cultural identity; social cohesion and cultural understanding; public health, wellbeing, and belonging. The project will provide an ecosystem in which artists are contributors to the whole of Casper’s economic and cultural benefit.

Find out more about the Casper Mural Project here.

30 Wishlist Places For Casper to Eat, Play and Shop