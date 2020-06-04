Local Business Creates Motivational ‘Against Racism’ T-Shirt; Donates Portion of Proceeds

Since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, there has been racial unrest throughout the country. A local Casper business is doing their part to show solidarity with a new "Against Racism" t-shirt and also by donating a third of the proceeds to the civil rights group, Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The official Make me a shirt Facebook page posted the following photo along with a message that read:

The past few days I have been wanting to show my support and love for every person that has suffered from racism and hate. An amazing customer reached out to me to design a shirt for her. This is what we came up with and I couldn't agree more! I wasn't sure how I could show my support but now I know!

$15

With $5 from every shirt going to:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpikespeaksclc.wildapricot.org%2F&ved=2ahUKEwivzbj56OPpAhUMrJ4KHV6QCmAQFjAAegQIBRAD&usg=AOvVaw3AJ5swkfnR2nnrTUd1W7LB

This group is working with CPD and planning a vigil on Friday.

The Unity Vigil for George Floyd the owner is speaking of is scheduled for this Friday (June 5th, 2020) at 6:00 pm. For more details about that event, click here.

The message on the shirt is truly inspirational. It reads:

It's not black vs white, it's all of us against racism.

Wyoming is after all, the Equality State. That's why messages like these are needed more and more, especially during these difficult times.