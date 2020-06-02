Peaceful Unity Vigil For George Floyd Scheduled For June 5th In Casper [VIDEO]

Since video of the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer began making its round on the internet, there has been a nationwide outcry for justice.

While some protests around the country have turned violent, a Casper resident has stepped up to organize an event of "peace, unity and harmony" that still sheds a light on the issue of police brutality in America.

Keisha Simmons has organized the Unity Vigil for Floyd which is scheduled for this Friday (June 5th, 2020). The vigil will begin at the 6:00 pm and will start at the David Street Station, following a two-block path to the Hall of Justice, where there will be speakers afterwards.

In a video shared to her Facebook page, Simmons stated how local law enforcement reached out to her and her father, who are members of Colorado chapter of the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which also includes Wyoming and Montana.

As Wyoming is still under certain restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.

*This event is not to be confused with a different event scheduled for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.*