Lonely Video Shows Abandoned Chariot Racing Track in Dubois

One of the benefits of living in and/or driving through Wyoming is you never know when you're gonna pass by history. A motorcyclist recently passed by an abandoned chariot racing track in Dubois and captured video of what he found there.

This video share shows the current state of the old chariot racing track in Dubois.

According to the Dubois city website, this abandoned chariot track is located off of a dirt road just to the northwest of town.

Google Maps Satellite View

According to the video description, the Dubois track hasn't been active since around 2005 or 2006. Cutter racing as a whole has not disappeared from Wyoming though as Afton shared this aerial view of races back in February of 2020.

Jackson also worked to bring back cutter races with an event back in February.

Cutter/chariot racing is very much a part of the cultural fabric of Wyoming. It would be a good idea to follow the All American Cutter/Chariot Racing Facebook page out of Afton if you'd like to follow this sporting part of Wyoming.