LOOK: This Wyoming Hunting Cabin And Property Is The Perfect Size

Just like the Baby Bear's bed in "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" this Wyoming hunting cabin is the perfect size.

Not too big, not too small...but just right.

Obviously, there are some people that will argue with me, so maybe I need to say that IN MY OPINION, this hunting cabin is the perfect size, and I'll even say that's it has a practically perfect location too.

The cabin is located about 10 minutes away from Dubois, Wyoming, and is right next to the Shoshone National Forest. This means you have easy access to 2.4 Million Acres of some of the best hiking and fishing in the world.

Wyoming Hunting Cabin In Dubois This two-bedroom two-bathroom 1,299 sq foot home also has a guest cabin and a large shop/garage. The property is on 3.11 acres and includes a creek.

The cost for this property is "only" $595,000.

This may seem like a lot of money, but if you plan to split it up amongst a few of your hunting buddies it could actually be one heck of a steal.

