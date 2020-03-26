LOOK: Casper Families Enjoy Social Distancing Outdoors

With the Coronavirus social distancing and quarantining it's easy to feel confined and stir crazy.

Health officials have made it clear that "outside isn't closed" and are even recommending fresh air and sunshine as a great way to combat illness.

Thankfully here in Wyoming, there is plenty of room to roam while we still follow the recommended six feet of distance to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

We asked you to share pictures of you and your families enjoying all the outdoor space that Wyoming has to offer and I have to be honest, it was kind of the best thing ever.

It was heartwarming to see all the big smiles and fun and to know that so many of you are using this time to make some positive memories.

Casper Families Enjoy Social Distancing Outdoors

Just look at all those smiles, aren't they wonderful to see?

Stay safe and stay strong Casper.