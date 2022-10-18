LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue

One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside.

The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".

The about section of the EventsAtTheM website states:

The Property, called The “M”, was constructed in 1964. A unique structure considered a landmark in center city Casper, consists of a two-story building with precast concrete winged central core, with a full basement. The distinctive architecture and design of the property makes it stand out from its surroundings. Its iconic 177’ steel pylon tower is visible from all directions in the Casper metro area. The building’s designers were Charles Deaton, Architect of Denver, CO in association with Marvin Knedler, Architect of Denver, CO and J. Robert Bence, Architect of Casper, WY. The original design included specifically crafted plastic louvers (squiggle) for baffling overhead light. This installation was the first of its kind in the United States. The unique 9 leaf blades create a rotunda that is 94’ in outer diameter and 86’ inside diameter. Each blade weighs 21 tons. The building includes vaults and incinerator rooms reflecting its original purpose as a bank. Its 177’ tower has served as a time and temperature sign.

The new venue is currently still under renovation, but according to the official EventsAtTheM Facebook page, they're already booking events for as early as next month (November 2022).

Wether you're looking to book a wedding, a non-profit or corporate event, or pretty much anything your heart or imagination can possibly think of, Events At The M is ready to be your new venue.

