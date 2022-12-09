‘Tis the Season: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Happening at David Street Station Friday

It's time to deck the halls with boughs of holly (fa la la la la la la la la). 'Tis also the season to be jolly and if you're looking for a little merriment, then David Street Station just might be the place for you.

Get our free mobile app

As part of their 'Den' festivities, David Street Station is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Part on Friday night, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

"Tis the season to be tacky!" David Street Station wrote on its Facebook Events page. "Put on your best ugly sweater and join us December 9th from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM for our Ugly Christmas Sweater Party! All ages are welcome to come enjoy various activities."

Those activities are vast and varied, and they include live music by The Avengers Dance Band.

There will also be a community-wide white elephant gift exchange. "Bring a gift, take a gift and see what fun item you get from someone else in our community! Please keep all gifts family friendly," David Street Station wrote.

There will also be various games, including cornhole, Jenga, Connect 4, and more.

There will be ugly sweater-themed crafts as well!

Holy Guacamole will be on-site offering delicious Mexican food. The Gaslight Social will be providing cocktails and mocktails. There will be a fire pit and so much more.

"It's going to get UGLY at David Street Station, and we hope to see you there," the page stated.

This event, and future events will be taking place at The Nolan on Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. So dust off your favorite ugly sweater and celebrate the season in style.

attachment-314689639_1863736747305974_219630613302809723_n loading...