LOOK: Doomsday Website Shows the After Effects of an Asteroid Hitting Casper

There's no other way to close the year, than by contemplating the end of life as we know it.

Unlike a large number of my inner circle, I am not one of those people that thinks an E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event) is imminent. That being said, I do enjoy the science aspects of it.

A website called Neal.fun (which is apparently owned and operated by a single guy named "Neal"), has a somewhat morbid, but definitely fun section called "Asteroid Launcher", that basically shows, in detail, how utterly screwed you'd be if an asteroid actually impacted in your area.

Get our free mobile app

The website is really easy to navigate and you can see just how much damage would be caused, once you decide on the speed the and size of your asteroid.

Check out these photos to see what kind of damage would be caused by 1500 foot (in diameter) sized rock were to hit Casper at the speed of 38,000 miles per hour.

Doomsday: The After Effects of an Asteroid Hitting Casper

Wyoming Ghost Busters