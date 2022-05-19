LOOK: Here Are 11 Reasons Why Wyomingites Haven’t Visited Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most popular parks in the world.

It is the country's oldest national park and in 2021 alone it attracted a total of approximately 4.86 million visitors.

If you live anywhere in the state of Wyoming, Yellowstone is at the most 7.5 hours away if you're traveling by car. NOTE: If you're wondering how I figured that out, Pine Bluffs Wyoming is the farthest city from Yellowstone and that's how long it takes to drive there.

Yet, it never ceases to amaze me how many people that live in Wyoming and/or were born in Wyoming have never been to Yellowstone National Park.

So, we decided to ask people why they haven't visited one of the most amazing wonders of the world...

If you're from Wyoming, have you ever been to Yellowstone? We were honestly curious to hear the reasons why Wyomingites (who are naturally living only a few hours away from Yellowstone) hadn't ever visited this World Famous Park.

Most of the answers DO make sense.

On average it costs $118 dollars a day to be in Yellowstone, and if you add to that the current gas prices as well and the cost of missing work and staying in a hotel, it can be hundreds of dollars more.

So, it makes sense that multiple people talked about the cost of going to Yellowstone as the main reason why they haven't made the trip yet.

The other popular reason was the massive amount of people that can be found there, and by people, we mean "tourists". And frankly, I don't blame them. But, the benefit of living in Wyoming is that we can make the trip in the off-season when the park is much less crowded.

Below in the comments is the full list of reasons that we were given for why you haven't been to Yellowstone, and then keep scrolling to see some other great places to visit in Wyoming.