Look Inside Colorado’s Famous ‘Flying Saucer’ House

Every time I go on a road trip, whoever I'm with urges me to look over at the 'Flying Saucer' house. It looms in the distance of I-70, and is hard to ignore as you head up to the mountains.

But what, exactly, is the Flying Saucer house? Why was it built?

The house was built in 1966, according to Out There Colorado. Created by architect Charles Deaton, he noted that the shape was because he wanted the house to "sing an unencumbered song" (Source). However, thanks to a lawsuit over his designs, Deaton couldn't finish the house, and it sat incomplete for decades.

In 1973, director Woody Allen featured the home in his movie Sleeper (see the trailer below, the first shot of the house is at the :17 mark), and was subsequently featured in home shows like MTV's Extreme Cribs and HGTV's Home Strange Home. In 2004, it was added to the famed list of the National Register of Historic Places.

You may be able to buy the home for yourself soon: the current owners, who grabbed it for $1.5 million in 2010, have plans to resell. Take a look inside the home for yourself right here: