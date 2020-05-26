Loser Decides to Race a Horse in His Car, Gets Torched

I have so many problems with this, I don't know where to start. A guy decided to race a horse in his car and instantly regretted it. There's only one thing I like about the video of this that has gone viral.

First, a very serious disclaimer. I believe this video shows people doing something that should never happen. The only reason I'm sharing it is to hopefully convince someone who considers this in the future to never actually do it. The second reason I'm sharing it is the horse completely torches the guy in the car.

Before I break it down (quite literally I hope), watch the video for yourself.

Fact: Street racing is illegal. End of story. This should never have happened. Here are a couple of things I noticed. Look at the vehicle in the distance that is circled below. If the racer loses control or doesn't slow down fast enough, this driver is toast.

Toxic Waltz via YouTube

The guy riding the horse doesn't appear any smarter. He's running the horse directly at a couple decent sized trees.

Toxic Waltz via YouTube

I would hope that the horse would be smart enough to veer away from the trees, but the rider could have an unhappy meeting with some limbs if he's not paying attention.

There's also the danger of the car losing control and leaving the pavement putting the horses in extreme danger.

I don't know the names of the people involved in this stunt or where it happened and I wouldn't share it if I knew because I don't want to make them famous for being ridiculous. I'm just hoping this is a teachable moment where the vast majority of people realize there is nothing good that can come from this.

I will say that I am completely thrilled that the horse won, so there's that.