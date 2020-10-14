Machine Gun Kelly Filming Western in Montana

There has been a Machine Gun Kelly sighting in Montana. MGK recently posted on his Instagram story, footage of his "New home for the next month" as he is currently in the process of filming a new western style movie. Machine Gun Kelly says that he is "living in the back of an old saloon, in Montana."

According to Deadline, MGK is starring along side Sam Worthington in a movie called "The Last Son of Isaac LeMay."

The Last Son of Isaac LeMay centers on an aging outlaw (Worthington) who is convinced that there is evil in his genes and goes on a journey to kill off his offspring, whose bloodlines are confirmed by a hereditary birthmark, eventually finding his son Cal (Baker/MGK) who is on a murdering rampage. With bounty hunters and the sheriff on their tail, LeMay must find a way to stop his son.

Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) is no stranger to the silver screen, as he recently portrayed Tommy Lee in the Motley Crue biopic "The Dirt."

In order to land the role of Lee, Kelly had to audition six times over a two-and-a-half-year period. He was already been familiar with the book upon which The Dirt is based, having read it when he was 13. "It was my Bible," he said. "I had the wrong idols growing up, for sure."

There is speculation on where MGK is posted up during the filming of this new western movie. Is he near Bannack? Or maybe filming near Anaconda? Check out his Instagram story submissions, captured by The Big J Show out of Billings.