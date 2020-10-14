Yellowstone Bison Warn “Stay Away from Our Bison Baby” Very Loud

If a bison is displeased with you, it's not hard to tell. One tourist family learned this as they got too close to a bison calf and the elders let them know to back off.

Make sure your sound is turned up for this Yellowstone bison moment where tourists got way too close to a calf.

It was described by the person who captured the video like this:

Bison warning people to get away from their baby by grunting loudly. Two male bison advanced toward the family shooting the video. The person shooting the video realized the danger of the situation and quickly jumped into the car to get out of their way.

How many times do we have to remind that visitors should never get out of their vehicles in Yellowstone when wildlife is this close? So many close encounters...

...and some real tragedies.