WATCH: This Bison Battle Has a Clear Winner and Loser

It's the middle of the rutting season for Wyoming's Bison population.

The rutting season for Bison begins in June and ends in September, and the peak months are July and August.

Male Bison at this time are extremely irritable and aggressive, and they can be seen fighting for the attention of their lovely lady companions.

When male Bison battle each other they charge at speeds as high as 35 mph. The resulting force is over 13,000 Newtons...that's enough force to knock over a small car.

Quite a few Bison battles are just one or two bluff charges, maybe they connect once. This recent battle caught on camera is pretty intense. Not only are there multiple charges but, in the end, the losing Bison flat out bails and gets the heck out of there.

I swear at the end of the video the victorious Bison does a little victory jump, but that could just be my imagination.

I want to take a moment to applaud the videographer. They did everything right. It's obvious that traffic was already stopped at this spot, and to film this battle they simply rolled down their window. They didn't get out of the car and stayed put.

If watching this has led to more questions about Bison in Yellowstone and their rutting behavior and habits, I came across a short and sweet educational video that covers that topic. It's created by the BBC so you know that it's a good one.

