Who Knew Yellowstone’s Baby Bison Could Be So Adorable?

Springtime is nature's time to welcome new life, and for many wildlife enthusiasts, it's the perfect time to spot all of those adorable baby animals they love.

While Yellowstone Park will still have snow and closed roads for a few more weeks (if not months) the animals are beginning to move to their Spring and Summer hangouts.

And this includes the Bison herds that tend to cause major traffic issues for tourists.

I have a feeling though, that the tourists caught in a recent Yellowstone Bison traffic jam didn't mind a bit.

Especially when they saw an adorable baby bison (commonly called a calf) walking alongside its mother.

The calf still has an umbilical cord attached, so it is likely around a week or so old. The umbilical cord generally naturally falls off around 10 to 14 days after birth.

Stick around after you watch the video for some more facts about Bison calves.

6 Facts About Bison Calves

Bison Calves are usually born in late April or early May after a 9-month gestation period.

The average weight of a newborn Bison Calf is 25-40

Bison are born with their eyes open.

Bison Calves can stand minutes after they are born.

Within a few hours after birth, Bison calves can run.

Bison Calves are born with a reddish-brown coat that darkens as they age.

