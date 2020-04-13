Man Arrested for Pulling Gun on the Easter Bunny

Don't worry, kids. The actual Easter Bunny was not harmed in this alleged felony incident.

Some strange stuff went down on Wednesday in Middlebourne, OH according to reports obtained by daily-jeff.com,

Deputies were dispatched to a Bridgewater Road location at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported one of two men in a pickup truck had brandished a gun while threatening an individual dressed as the Easter Bunny.

A bit of a standoff took place once the police located camouflage-painted Dodge pickup truck which was occupied by the suspect and another man. When the police ordered the men to exit the vehicle with their hands up, they initially refused. Eventually one man complied. But the other suspect -- even at police gunpoint -- refused to exit the truck. That is until the police K-9 exited one of the police cruisers.

The police later found a .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer in the truck.

There's no word on why the clearly intoxicated, armed man threatened a man dressed as the Easter Bunny.