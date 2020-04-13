The Aurora and Greenwood Village, Colo., police departments successfully responded on Friday evening to the Amber Alert earlier that day about four children who were unlawfully removed by Stacia Potter, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

However, Potter fled the area before police arrived at the Greenwood Village, Colo., motel where the children were found safe.

The Amber Alert said Potter, 31, is the biological mother of the children, but they were in protective custody at a home in Riverton. She allegedly took the children on April 5.

She was believed to be driving a gray 2019 Dodge pickup truck with no plates. It was hauling a camper trailer. Another possible vehicle was a gray Dodge Journey with Wyoming registration.

Later Friday, Aurora police first located the pickup parked at a truck stop in Aurora.

They learned from witness interviews that a group matching the description of Potter and the children left the truck and drove away in a silver or gray Dodge Journey.

The information was updated region wide, which led to the Greenwood Village Police Department locating the Dodge Journey in a parking lot, which led them to a nearby motel where the children were found.

Greenwood Village Police determined Potter had fled the area shortly before they arrived and she remains at large in an unknown vehicle.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who provided information. This system proved to be very effective even though the information about the abduction was several days old before it was received by the Sheriff’s Office.

