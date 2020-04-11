Watch 2 Lazy Wolves Show Howl for Casper How It’s Done

You might have noticed that the Howl for Casper movement has become more and more popular. That's why I want to do what I can to help by sharing two wolves who can help you perfect your howling technique.

The Wolf Conservation Center shared this video of two (very lazy) wolves who get their howl on. Notice how long these bad boys can maintain their howl.

Amazing nature. Hard to beat that, but let's try.

Their is a Wiki that can help you further improve your howling technique. They share a couple of key things you can try.

1. Taking a deep breath

2. Begin your howl SLOWLY.

They also claim you need to decide if your howl is meant to be a part of a pack or alone.

You have until 8 pm tonight to get your howl on. If you're not already a member of the Howl for Casper Facebook group, make sure to get your request to join in. They are amazing.

